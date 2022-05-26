Driver Dead After Flying Off I-95 Exit Ramp in Bronx, Nearly Crashing Into Home: Police

Police are investigating a deadly crash in the Bronx, after a car flew off an exit ramp from the highway and very nearly slammed into a house.

A Mercedes-Benz was traveling south along I-95 in the Eastchester section Thursday when it went to take exit 14, according to police. The car then went over the offramp and fell in front of a house directly below it.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was ejected from the car at some point. He was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he died. A 28-year-old woman in the passenger seat was also taken to the hospital; she is expected to recover.

No one inside the home was hurt, and there was only minor damage to the property.

There was no word on how fast the vehicle was traveling at the time of the incident, or if the driver may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol. An investigation is ongoing.