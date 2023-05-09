Driver Arrested in Death of Queens Girl, 7, After Blowing Past Stop Sign: Police

The driver of an SUV was arrested for allegedly striking and killing a 7-year-old girl just steps from her home after failing to come to a complete stop at a Queens intersection, police said.

The deadly collision claimed the life of Naadhun Dolma, who lived a few houses down from the intersection where she died following the incident on the night of Feb. 17, police said.

According to the preliminary report, the driver of a Ford Explorer, 46-year-old woman Claudia Mendez-Vasquez, struck the girl as she entered the intersection at Newtown Road and 45th Street in Astoria just before 6 p.m. It wasn't immediately clear if Naadhun was walking inside of a crosswalk.

Police officers responding to the scene picked up the girl and rushed to her Elmhurst Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Mendez-Vasquez, officials say, entered the intersection after failing to come to a complete stop. She remained at the scene, and nearly two months later was ultimately charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Attorney information for Mendez-Vasquez was not immediately clear.