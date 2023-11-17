Dismembered body without head or arms found on Breezy Point Beach in Queens: Police

A dismembered body with the arms and head removed was found on the sand of a Queens beach, according to police.

The grisly discovery was made just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday at Breezy Point Beach, police said. Officers who responded to the scene found the human torso with the legs still attached. It did not appear that the head nor arms had been found by police.

It was not immediately clear if the remains had been dumped at the beach or washed ashore, nor was it clear how the victim died. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

An investigation is ongoing.