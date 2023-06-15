Departing NYPD commissioner expressed frustration in speech last fall: ‘You will be called difficult'

Since the New York City Police Department commissioner made the abrupt that she plans to leave the job, Keechant Sewell has been notably silent about the reasons behind her exit.

But several months ago, at an event that got little attention, Sewell shared what it really felt like to be the first woman in the top job at Mayor Eric Adams' NYPD.

In her speech last November, Commissioner Sewell described feeling second guessed, micromanaged, and dismissed. Several of her current and former NYPD colleagues say listening to her words, her resignation should come as no surprise. The writing, they say, was on the well.

"Dear second woman to be the New York City Police commissioner," Sewell offered. "You are different. You will be treated as such."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

In remarks posted by the NYPD Policewoman's Endowment Association, Sewell made it clear she was speaking from her personal experience -- just 11 months into her history-making new role -- in a letter to the next woman who takes the commissioner role.

"You are no experiment. You are no box checker," she continued.

"Understand that you will be second guessed, told what you should say, told what you should write by some with half your experience," the speech went on.

Sewell's speech was met with loud applause.

The sudden departure of NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell is just the latest exit to rock the Adams administration during its first two years. Melissa Russo reports.

Though the commissioner never explicitly stated who was second guessing or undermining her, several of her NYPD coworkers say the speech reflected some of her specific frustrations. Those frustrations, they say, included City Hall pushing out her close allies, overruling her decisions on promotions and hiring standards, a deputy mayor who felt like a shadow commissioner, and subordinates enabled to go around her to the mayor.

"When you are no pushover, you will be called difficult. When you do things your own way, you don't listen. You are paranoid. Your very existence is a problem for many," Sewell said in November.

Mayor Eric Adams has dismissed reports that Sewell was sidelined and unempowered to lead the department.

A high-ranking retired law enforcement source told News 4, "I know for a fact Sewell was told that her appearance was too businesslike and that she should soften her image."

The feedback of her image, the source said, was referenced in her speech in the fall.

"You will get free unsolicited personal advice: your hairstyle is wrong, you should wear different clothes," she said.

News 4 reached out for clarification on what Sewell was specifically referring to throughout the November speech, but the NYPD refused to comment on the speech or any aspect of the police commissioner's departure.

In a statement, the mayor's spokesperson said:

“When Police Commissioner Sewell gave her speech last year, Mayor Adams praised her comments and appreciated her honesty. That speech should serve as an important reminder to everyone that we should listen to the words of those speaking instead of those whispering in the shadows who are simply regurgitating a story written over six months ago. Commissioner Sewell wrote that speech on her own, with no help, and anyone claiming to know who or what she was referring to should stop spreading rumors and putting words in her mouth. The Police commissioner has had Mayor Adams’ full support and she, like every commissioner in the city, has been trusted to lead her agency.”

Sewell plans to leave her post at the end of June.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell is resigning, but will stay on the job until the end of the month. Melissa Russo reports.