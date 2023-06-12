NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell stepping down

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, the first woman to lead the largest police department in the nation, is stepping down from her position, NBC New York has learned.

In a memo to NYPD staff put out Monday afternoon, Sewell said she would be resigning, telling members of the department that she was "aware of the challenges you faced both before I arrived and what you experience daily."

"I have made the decision to step down from my position," the memo reads. "While my time here will come to a close, I will never step away from my advocacy and support for the NYPD, and I will always be a champion for the people of New York City."

It was not immediately clear when Sewell would be leaving the position, nor was a reason for the decision given. She praised the work of officers she oversaw since taking the job in Jan. 2022, hailing the department as "the gold standard in law enforcement."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Sewell became the 45th police commissioner after serving as chief of detectives in the Nassau County Police Department where she was based for 25 years.

"Since I joined you almost a year and a half ago we have faced tremendous tragedy, challenges and triumphs together I have witnessed your compassion, heroics and selflessness on a daily basis," Sewell wrote in the memo. "They have reaffirmed to me, what people around the globe have always known: you are an extraordinary collective of hard working public servants dedicated tot he safety of this city, engaging our communities and sharing what we know with our partners for the benefit of the world."

Sewell, originally from Queens, was a 22-year police veteran in Nassau County. She spent her entire policing career in suburban Nassau County before becoming the NYPD’s first outside leader in more than two decades.

Sewell started with the Nassau County Police Department as a patrol officer in 1997, then became a precinct commander, head of major cases, a top hostage negotiator and finally chief of detectives, where she oversaw a staff of about 350 — about 1% the size of the NYPD's unformed ranks.

Sewell beat out several candidates for the commissioner post, including former Seattle top cop Carmen Best.

In her letter to the department, Sewell also told officers that she "made your wellness one of my priorities," adding that rank-and-file "cannot be expected to deliver the type and quality of police services that New Yorkers deserve unless we care for and protect the guardians of this city."

Sewell was just the third Black person to run the NYPD after Benjamin Ward and Lee Brown, who served in the 1980s and 1990s.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.