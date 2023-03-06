Manhattan

Dead Woman in SUV in Manhattan Draws Hazmat Teams

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene on East 56th Street, which was soon crawling with investigators in hazmat suits. It's still not clear why. Here's what we do know

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A mysterious death investigation is underway in midtown Manhattan after a woman's body was found in an SUV.

Few details were immediately available on the circumstances that drew hazmat teams to the scene, near East 56th Street and Sutton Place, around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Someone called the cops to report a woman unconscious.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed a large emergency presence, with roughly a half-dozen investigators in hazardous materials suits canvassing the area in and around the vehicle as other law enforcement stayed back.

Officers were evaluated at the scene by emergency personnel, though none were hurt, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the woman's identity and what killed her.

According to AMNY, police discovered various liquid chemicals in the vehicle that may have had to do with the woman's death. No criminality is suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanNYPDMidtownemergencyhazmat
