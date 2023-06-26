NYPD: Woman stabbed in head, shoulder on C train; another subway stabbing leaves teen hurt

What to Know A woman was hospitalized after being stabbed Monday morning in the head and shoulder on a southbound C train in Brooklyn, police said.

The stabbing occurred just before 4 a.m. as the train was approaching the Franklin Ave station in Bed-Stuy, according to police.

Monday morning's stabbing comes after another such incident took place in Canarsie at the East 105th St subway station Sunday night.

A woman was hospitalized after being stabbed Monday morning in the head and shoulder on a southbound C train in Brooklyn, police said.

The stabbing occurred just before 4 a.m. as the train was approaching the Franklin Ave station in Bed-Stuy, according to police.

The woman was stabbed once in the shoulder and once in the head. She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police are looking for four female teens who took off from that station. The investigation is ongoing.

Monday morning's stabbing comes after another such incident took place in Canarsie at the East 105th St subway station Sunday night.

Police say that in this incident someone stabbed a teen in the hip and took off with his cell phone. The teen is expected to survive.

Additional information was not immediately available.