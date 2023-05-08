U-Haul Driver Indicted in Brooklyn Rampage That Killed Single Father

The man behind the wheel of a rented U-Haul truck that barreled through two Brooklyn neighborhoods, injuring dozens and killing a food delivery worker, has been indicted on multiple charges, including murder, prosecutors announced.

Weng Sor, 62, was arraigned in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Monday on a 25-count indictment in which the former Las Vegas man faces murder, attempted murder, assault and other charges. The judge ordered him held without bail.

“This was a terrifying incident in which we allege that an innocent pedestrian and numerous cyclists were intentionally targeted and mowed down by this defendant, including a father of three who did not survive his injuries," District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement.

Back on Feb. 13, one person was killed and 11 people were injured as the U-Haul truck veered onto sidewalks and plowed into bicyclists, moped riders and at least one pedestrian, hitting people at various points along a circuitous route. The truck also rammed a police car, and the officers inside were among the injured.

According to prosecutors, his harrowing 48-minute rampage over a large swath of the Bay Ridge and Sunset Park neighborhoods left victims with broken legs, ribs, a pelvic fracture, among other injuries.

A 44-year-old man riding a moped died from a head injury after he was hit by the truck roughly a half hour after it struck the first victim. The man, who was identified by family as Yije Ye, was a single father “raising those children on his own.”

The victim's cousin told NBC New York that Ye had moved to the U.S. from China nearly two decades ago. He lived in Bay Ridge, according to neighbors, and was delivering food when he was struck. He later died at the hospital.

Yije Ye leaves behind three teenage children. The family said that the "tragic accident shattered their American dream."

Sor, who lived in Las Vegas with his mother, came to New York earlier in February after spending time in Florida and was pulled over twice in the U-Haul in the days prior to the attack, police said. He may have been living out of the truck.

Police said Sor, 62, referred to an "invisible object" that came at him, prompting him to go careening through streets before a police cruiser pinned the truck against a building near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

After his arrest, Sor told police he believed it was "judgement day" and was aiming the truck at "the people that disturbed him the most," Assistant District Attorney David Ingle said at the court hearing. He said Sor told the officers, “I wanted to end by taking out enemies. Shoot me, I will not give in.”

Exclusive interview with the wife of U-Haul rampage victim, Mohammed Salah Rachi. Sarah Wallace reports.

Sor rented the U-Haul truck in West Palm Beach, Florida on Feb. 1, paying in advance for a 30-day rental. He remained there until Feb. 4, when he began driving north to Brooklyn, where his son and ex-wife live, Essig said.

On Feb. 5, Sor was pulled over in South Carolina and cited for reckless driving and marijuana possession. He arrived in Brooklyn the next day, surprising his son when he showed up at his door in the middle of the night.

Weng Sor’s 30-year-old son, Stephen Sor, told The Associated Press that his father had a history of mental illness. He said they didn't speak often and described their relationship as "rocky" and that "I try to just distance, as long as he leaves us alone." Records show the father was convicted and served time for multiple acts of violence, including stabbing his own brother.

“Very frequently he’ll choose to skip out on his medications and do something like this,” Stephen Sor said in an interview outside his Brooklyn home. “This isn’t the first time he’s been arrested. It’s not the first time he’s gone to jail.”

The suspect continued to suffer from existing mental health concerns as he tried to visit with his estranged family. An official said police were called back in 2019 after Sor was allegedly screaming and acting erratically in the street. Sources told NBC New York that Sor's family confirmed he has emotional troubles, but he had never been a religious extremist or radical.

The chase with police ended Monday when a police cruiser cut off the winding route and blocked the truck against a building near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan, more than 3 miles from where the chase began.

Sor's criminal history includes arrests for driving while intoxicated and evading a police officer in 2002 and multiple instances of battery.

The destruction shattered the late-morning routine and immediately evoked memories of other vehicle assaults on bikers and pedestrians in the crowded city, including a terrorist’s deadly 2017 attack that killed eight people on a Manhattan bike path and a disturbed motorist’s rampage through Times Square the same year that killed one and injured 20.

Police released bodycam footage of police officers racing to move young students out of the street as the out of control U-Haul driver tore through the neighborhood — possibly heading for right where the children were. NBC New York's Marc Santia reports.

Timeline of Events

Police tracked the start of Sor's rampage back to Bay Ridge, around 5th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway, before continuing north into Sunset Park. There were initial reports of the truck swerving onto sidewalks with police chasing close behind.

Security footage captured just a fraction of the danger the driver posed to anyone on or near the road Monday morning.

The U-Haul truck was spotted on video driving up 4th Avenue near 55th Street and swerving without warning into the bike lane, where a cyclist was struck and plowed over without any warning of what was about to happen. A second cyclist in front appeared to see what was unfolding and move out of the way as the truck showed no signs of slowing down. Video showed the driver tried to run over other bicyclists, but was unable to, then sped away on 4th Avenue.

In another video, a person on the sidewalk jumps out of the way, narrowly missing the full impact of the truck as it speeds down the path with a police cruiser in close pursuit.

Here's a timeline of Monday's events, according to NYPD, before the suspect was finally stopped and arrested:

10:17 a.m.: Driver of the U-Haul truck hits a 36-year-old man near 4th Avenue and 55th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The victim injured his leg, was said to be in stable condition at hospital. 10:29 a.m.: A 34-year-old man was struck near 5th Avenue and Senator Street in Bay Ridge, suffering injuries to his chest. He was taken to the hospital, and is expected to be OK. 10:31 a.m.: A 30-year-old man was hit near Bay Ridge Parkway and 7th Avenue. Police said he suffered leg injuries and is expected to recover. 10:36 a.m.: The truck struck a 51-year-old man near Bay Ridge Parkway and 12th Avenue, causing him to suffer head injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where police said he was recovering. 10:48 a.m.: A 44-year-old man suffered critical injuries to his head after being struck near Bay Ridge Parkway and 5th Avenue. He later died at the hospital. 10:50 a.m.: Another man was struck near Bay Ridge Parkway and 7th Avenue. The 38-year-old was taken to the hospital with ankle injuries. 11:05 a.m.: A 33-year-old police officer and a 32-year-old man were struck near 72nd Street and 3rd Avenue in Bay Ridge. The officer suffered leg injuries while the other man hurt his head and chest, but both were expected to recover. 11:05 a.m.: Just a block away, at 73rd Street and 3rd Avenue, the oldest victim, a 66-year-old man, was struck. He is expected to be OK after injuring his neck and knee.

By 11:30 a.m., the NYPD had the truck bearing Arizona license plates and its driver surrounded on a corner between Red Hook and Carroll Gardens. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

The truck, stopped against a police cruiser on the sidewalk, was searched and cleared of any possible explosives. That stop was part of seven different scenes across Brooklyn that was sorted through for evidence, NYPD Commissioner Sewell said Monday afternoon.