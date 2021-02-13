Two Dead in Separate Stabbings on Same Line in Latest String of Subway Violence: NYPD

Two people were fatally stabbed on separate A trains on opposite ends of the rail line in New York City in what police are so far calling unrelated incidents.

Police officials say the two victims were found overnight on subway trains in Manhattan and Queens, just two hours apart.

The first victim was reported to police around 11:30 p.m. Friday in Far Rockaway. Responding officers found a man covered in stab wounds on his neck and chest inside a car at the Mott Avenue and Beach 22nd Street station.

Two hours later, at the other end of the A line, police say a 44-year-old woman was found around 1:20 a.m. at the West 207th Street and Broadway station. A 911 call had been made for a woman lying unconscious under a subway bench. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A train service is resuming between Broad Channel and Far Rockaway-Mott Av in both directions after NYPD finished their investigation at Far Rockaway-Mott Av.



Expect longer waits for trains in both directions as service resumes. https://t.co/kuKpteAAps — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) February 13, 2021

The heads of New York City Transit and TWU Local 100, interim president Sarah Feinberg and Tony Utano respectively, issued a joint statement Saturday morning asking for an immediate increase in police presence on subways.

"The recent horrifying attacks in the subway system are outrageous and unacceptable. Every customer, and each of our brave, heroic transit workers deserve a safe and secure transit system," the statement read. "We have been calling on the city to add more police to the system, and to do more to assist those who desperately need mental health assistance. The time for action is now."

Overall crime is down, according to the MTA and NYPD, but the past year has seen a rise in felony assaults despite a 70 percent drop in ridership amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The deaths of two people aboard subway cars Friday night and early Saturday morning are the latest in a string of violence across the subway system.

Police say a man was approached on the platform of the 1 train at Christopher Street on Thursday night and stabbed in the stomach in an unprovoked attack. Earlier on the same day, police say someone shoved a 72-year-old man to the ground as he was waiting for the 7 train at the 5th and West 42nd Street station.

There have been four subway slashings since Wednesday. Police say some have been random -- while others started with an argument. NBC New York's Marc Santia reports.

Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the rise in violent crimes on Tuesday, saying that the subway is much safe now compared to how things were not long ago.

"We have more to do always...and that’s why NYPD has added additional personnel to the subways," de Blasio said.