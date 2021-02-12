Stabbing, Assault of 72-Year-Old Are Latest Subway Attacks in Recent Weeks: NYPD

New York City police are searching for two suspects who attacked two victims are separate subway stations this week, and the violent assaults come just days after a woman was randomly shoved down a subway platform in the Bronx.

The NYPD says a man was approached by a suspect on the northbound platform of the 1 train at Christopher Street on Thursday night. The suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face in an unprovoked attack before stabbing him in the stomach.

It's unclear if the two known each other. Police say the victim was taken to Lennox Hill hospital and the attacker fled the scene.

Earlier on the same day, police say someone shoved a 72-year-old man to the ground as he was waiting for the 7 train at the 5th and West 42nd Street station. The victim was transported to the hospital with swelling and bruising about the face and body, according to the NYPD.

There have been a handful of similar incidents in recent weeks, including back in January when a naked man pushed a man onto the tracks in Harlem. He survived but his attacker was killed after jumping down to the tracks and getting electrocuted by the third rail.

Also in January, a woman was shoved into a moving train at 59th street. And there have been other incidents involving shoves and stabbings.

Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed on Tuesday said that the subway is much safe now compared to how things were not long ago.

"We have more to do always...and that’s why NYPD has added additional personnel to the subways," de Blasio said.