This Jersey Shore City Has Banned Alcohol on Beach and Boardwalk

What to Know Wildwood has banned the possession of alcohol on the beach and boardwalk ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, the unofficial start of summer.

Commissioners for the City of Wildwood unanimously passed the ordinance, which mirrors ordinances in other shore towns that aim to crack down on the possession of alcohol -- all after receiving yearly complaints on the matter. Designated restaurants or permitted events on the beach and boardwalk are the only exceptions.

The Commissioners also approved a Breach of Peace ordinance to help the police crack down on juvenile curfew violations, excessive noise, littering, vandalism, illegal fireworks and riding bikes on the boardwalk after hours, among other complaints.

Wildwood has banned the possession of alcohol on the beach and boardwalk ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, the unofficial start of summer.

Commissioners for the City of Wildwood unanimously passed the ordinance, which mirrors ordinances in other shore towns that aim to crack down on the possession of alcohol -- all after receiving yearly complaints on the matter. Designated restaurants or permitted events on the beach and boardwalk are the only exceptions.

“Alcohol of any kind has always been prohibited on the beach and boardwalk. In fact, there is already a sign at every street entrance to the beach. This new ordinance not only prohibits the drinking and/or open display of alcohol, but also says the mere existence of any kind of alcohol is prohibited,” Mayor Pete Byron.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This ban comes after numerous complaints every year, according to officials.

“Every year, the city receives numerous complaints about drinking, marijuana use and smoking on the beach and boardwalk. This is how we are responding to those complaints," Deputy Mayor Krista Fitzsimons said.

The Commissioners also approved a Breach of Peace ordinance to help the police crack down on juvenile curfew violations, excessive noise, littering, vandalism, illegal fireworks and riding bikes on the boardwalk after hours, among other complaints.

“This is a matter of public safety. We understand people are on vacation and want to have a good time. We want everyone to enjoy Wildwood. Drinking, especially in the sun on vacation, often leads to excess and unruly behavior, not to mention increased health risks," Commissioner of Public Safety Steve Mikulski said.