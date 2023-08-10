Thieves break wall to steal safe with $100K in cash and jewelry at Staten Island business

Police are searching for some creative crooks on Staten Island, who broke through a wall to steal $100,000 in jewelry and cash from a business.

Police released photos of the four men who allegedly broke into the business in a strip mall on Page Avenue near Richmond Valley Road just before 5 a.m. Sunday. The quartet cut a hole in the wall and took out a safe that contained the six-figure sum.

The group then took off. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.