Suspect Steals Singular Shoe From Female Victims in Odd Crime Pattern: Police

When it comes to strange New York City crimes, this one is a "shoe"-in.

Police are searching for a man who on multiple occasions has allegedly removed the shoes off female victims during his grand larceny spree in Brooklyn and Queens.

The first incident occurred back on Jan. 24 on Utica Avenue in East Flatbush, according to police. The suspect allegedly followed a woman into the building around 9 a.m., and removed her right shoe.

Then, just after 11 a.m. on Feb. 9, the suspect was at the Grand Army subway station when he removed a Nike sneaker off the left foot of a woman, police said.

More recently, the suspect was inside the Rego Center on Queens Boulevard in Rego Park around 12:15 p.m. on May 24when he again removed the left shoe off of a woman, according to police.

Each of the victims was said to be 24 years old, police said. The victims in the first and third incidents are different, but it was not immediately clear if the victim in the second incident was the same as one of the others.

Anyone with information regarding any of the incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).