Sean ‘Diddy' Combs accused of rape, repeated sexual abuse by R&B singer Cassie

Music mogul and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs was accused of rape and repeated sexual abuse in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday by his ex-girlfriend and R&B singer Cassie.

The lawsuit filed by Casandra Ventura, better known be her artist name, Cassie, in the United States District Court of Southern District of New York details alleged horrific events she sustained during their 10 year sexual relationship.

According to the legal complaint, the abuse started when Ventura was just 19 years old and Combs was 37. Allegedly, Combs supplied Ventura with drugs and alcohol, to the point of addiction. Combs also allegedly controlled all aspects of Ventura's life including healthcare and career opportunities. For example, the lawsuit claims that when Ventura started to suffer from memory loss, due to excessive drug use and/or head injuries caused by Combs, her MRI results were given to him.

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," Ventura said in a statement. "With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life.”

The lawsuit claims that Combs was a serial domestic abuser who would beat and kick Ventura to the point of leaving bruises, black eyes and bleeding -- allegedly "hiding Ventura in hotels for days at a time to let her bruises heal." Allegedly, those around Combs also witnessed the abuse, but did nothing to stop it.

"Throughout their relationship Mr. Combs was prone to uncontrollable rage, and frequently beat Ms. Ventura savagely. These beatings were witnessed by Mr. Combs’ staff and employees of Bad Boy Entertainment and Mr. Combs’s related businesses, but no one dared to speak up against their frightening and ferocious boss," the lawsuit, which also lists Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records, Epic Records, Combs Enterprises, LLC, as defendants, reads.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges, Combs would force Ventura to perform sex with male prostitutes he hired while he observed the acts and recorded the encounters.

Allegedly, Ventura tried during the course of a decade, to leave Combs, but he would threaten her career or threaten physical violence if she left. In one of the alleged violent episodes, Combs raped Ventura in the fall of 2018 at her own home, when she tried to leave him, the lawsuit states. However, according to the legal complaint, the times she did manage to escape, Combs' entourage found her -- returning her to Combs.

Combs also allegedly blew up a man's car after he learned that he was interested in Ventura, the lawsuit claims.

The alleged years-long abuse has caused Ventura "to suffer from immense emotional distress," bouts with addiction, suicidal thoughts, among other repercussions, the lawsuit reads.

"Mr. Comb’s offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit. She rejected his efforts and decided to give a voice to all woman who suffer in silence. Ms. Ventura should be applauded for her bravery," Douglas Wigdor, attorney for Ventura, said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Combs' attorney, Ben Brafman, said his client "vehemently denies" the claims made by Ventura in her lawsuit.

"Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations," Brafman's statement reads. "For the past 6 months, Mr. Combs, has been subjected to Ms. Ventura's persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs' reputation and seeking a pay day."