Rikers detainee held on assault and drug charges escapes custody at Bellevue Hospital

A man who was arrested on assault and drug charges earlier in the year and was being held on Rikers Island escaped custody while at Bellevue Hospital for a medical issue, according to the Department of Correction.

The detainee, 35-year-old James Mossetty, was taken to the Manhattan hospital on June 5 for treatment, according to police and the DOC. He was about to be taken back to Rikers around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when he somehow escaped from officers.

Police said Mossetty ran off from the hospital and went onto the FDR Drive. He was described as about 5-foot-6, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants, black glasses and black shoes.

Mossetty was arrested on Jan. 6, 2024, on assault, possession of a controlled substance and theft of services charges, according to the DOC. The department was working with the NYPD and U.S. Marshals to catch Mossetty, who was still on the run as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information in regard to Mossetty's possible whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.