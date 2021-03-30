Crime and Courts

Real Housewives

‘Real Housewives' Star Charged in Massive Fraud, Money Laundering Scheme

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennifer Shah is facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in a purported long-running telemarketing scam, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Shah was arrested earlier Tuesday in Salt Lake City on the indictment out of Manhattan federal court.

Stuart Smith, who appeared with Shah on "Real Housewives," was also indicted in the alleged scheme.

"Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam.  In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement.

The NYPD alleged that Shah and Smith have "hundreds" of victims. According to the indictment against them, their alleged scam ran for at least nine years, from 2012 until this month.

This is a developing story.

