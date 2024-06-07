Man pleads guilty to morning NYC subway attack that left woman blind in one eye

The man accused of assaulting a subway rider two years ago in a brutal, unprovoked attack that left the woman blind in one eye, has pleaded guilty to attempted murder charges.

The district attorney in Queens announced this week that Waheed Foster, who is homeless, pleaded guilty for the September 2022 attack at the Howard Beach/JFK Airport subway station.

“The brutality and random nature of this attack is unconscionable," DA Melinda Katz said in a statement. "After building such a strong case against this defendant, we are looking to provide a measure of closure for the survivor, who suffered such serious injuries."

Foster, 44, faces up to 22 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision. Reached by phone, Foster's attorney did not have a comment.

According to the charges, Foster allegedly followed a 33-year-old woman as she got off the train at the station while she was on her way to work at around 5:30 a.m. Sept. 20, 2022.

As she went up the stairs, Foster came up from behind and struck her in the head with a hard object.

Video surveillance shows the woman run through the station, and Foster chasing and catching up to her before throwing her on the ground. Foster allegedly punched her in the face and stomped on her head repeatedly.

A Good Samaritan is also seen on video intervening and chasing Foster away.

According to the district attorney, the woman was taken to a local hospital where she went underwent emergency eye surgery -- eventually losing sight in her right eye.