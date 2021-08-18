Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
animal abuse

Queens Man Arrested After 27 Dogs Found in ‘Filthy and Dungeonlike' Conditions

A police detective responding to neighbors' complaints about barking dogs on July 28 saw 17 pit bulls inside a garage that smelled strongly of feces and urine, the Queens DA said in a news release, with 10 more dogs housed in concrete enclosures in a basement on the property

Dog in cage after being rescued
ASPCA

A Queens man has been charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty and other crimes after police found 27 pit bulls in “dungeonlike” conditions at his home, authorities said Wednesday.

Andrew Cato, 59, was arraigned Tuesday on charges including illegal dog fighting and failure to provide proper food and water to the animals, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A police detective responding to neighbors' complaints about barking dogs on July 28 saw 17 pit bulls inside a garage that smelled strongly of feces and urine, Katz said in a news release. Ten more dogs were housed in concrete enclosures in a basement on the property, she said.

Some of the dogs had injuries consistent with dogfighting, Katz said, and they all suffered from various medical ailments.

The ASPCA assisted in the rescue and removal of all the dogs, which are receiving veterinary care, the district attorney said.

“Pets and animals are meant to be protected and nurtured. In Queens, I will hold accountable those who choose to abuse them instead," Katz said. “This defendant, who allegedly told the police he was a breeder, kept 27 pit bulls in filthy and dungeonlike enclosures with little food, clean water, light, or ventilation.”

Cato, who was released on his own recognizance, is due back in court on Sept. 8. If convicted of the charges against him, he faces up to four years in prison.

News

Connecticut 5 hours ago

Connecticut Restaurant Server Shocked After Customer Leaves $1,000 Tip

COVID-19 18 hours ago

Delta Drives 95% of NY Infections as Hospitalizations, Deaths Hit Months-Long Highs

A phone message seeking comment was left with Cato's attorney.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

animal abuseCrime and CourtsQueens
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us