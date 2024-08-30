‘Park Slope Prowler': Police search for serial groper sneaking up on women in Brooklyn

A man who has been dubbed the "Park Slope Prowler" is being sought by police for allegedly terrorizing women in Brooklyn.

The suspect creeps up to his victims — all of them women, walking by themselves — from behind and then grabs their backsides, according to police. When the women react, he runs away.

Police said the groper has grabbed at least four women, with the first reported attack happening in June. Earlier in August, the prowler attacked a woman in her 30s walking along Fifth Street and Prospect Park West. Just 24 hours later, he came back to the same spot and groped another woman, also in her 30s, according to police.

"It's really scary, I mean its awful...I’m sure that’s the kind of thing that can escalate. That’s always unnerving for anyone," said Hillery Stone, a mother who lives in the neighborhood. "We have three daughters and its worrisome for sure."

Residents of Park Slope are taking to Reddit to sound the alarm. A woman who says she was attacked by the Park Slope Prowler wrote, "Women, please be careful in this area after dark. This incident felt violent and I believe his crimes will escalate."

New York City Councilmember Shahana Hanif, who represents Park Slope, asked the NYPD to beef up patrols late at night. In a statement, she said, "everyone deserves to feel safe on our streets, and it is crucial that we address this rise in reports with the seriousness it deserves."

Hanif also encouraged any other victims and witnesses to contact police and her office.