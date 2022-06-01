NYPD Continues Search for Suspect in Shocking NYC Park Rape in Broad Daylight

There is an all-out search for the man police say waited for his victim at her home, threatened her with a knife, and dragged her into a local Bronx park where he raped her Tuesday -- in broad daylight.

The NYPDs continue investigating the attack and were seen at the park Wednesday looking for details as well as witnesses at this point.

Neighbors in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx were stunned to hear that a woman was raped and robbed inside St. Mary's Park around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows a man kneeling outside the entrance to a home not too far from the entrance to the park. Investigators say he was waiting for a 38-year-old woman coming out of her residence. That's when the suspect allegedly displayed a knife and demanded the victim to follow him into the park, where he allegedly raped her.

Residents in the area are now concerned for their safety following the shocking crime.

Mott Haven resident Destiny Gastón says she now fears for her safety.

"I thank God it hasn’t happened to me, but my heart goes out to the woman who actually has to go through this," Gastón tells News 4 New York.

Police say the suspect also took a debit card from the woman and left the area heading to East 141st Street where he apparently made an unauthorized $3 charge on the debit card at a nearby deli.

The man remains on the loose -- a point of concern for neighbors.

The 38-year-old woman who was attacked received medical treatment at a hospital and is now recovering from the assault.

Police urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).