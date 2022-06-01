Bronx

Police Search for Suspect Wanted for Bronx Park Rape

NYPD

Police are looking for the man they say raped and robbed a woman on May 31st in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

Investigators say it was around 8:30 a.m. when the man waited for a 38-year-old woman to leave her building. When she came outside, the man approached her with a knife and led her into St. Mary's Park.

Once inside the park, the man raped her and stole her debit card. He then ran away and charged $3 at a deli on the woman's card.

The victim received treatment at an area hospital.  

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).  The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

This article tagged under:

Bronx
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us