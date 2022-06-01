Police Search for Suspect Wanted for Bronx Park Rape

Police are looking for the man they say raped and robbed a woman on May 31st in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

Investigators say it was around 8:30 a.m. when the man waited for a 38-year-old woman to leave her building. When she came outside, the man approached her with a knife and led her into St. Mary's Park.

Once inside the park, the man raped her and stole her debit card. He then ran away and charged $3 at a deli on the woman's card.

The victim received treatment at an area hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.