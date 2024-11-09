The FDNY said it was battling a brush fire at Prospect Park, with flames breaking out amid a lengthy drought and windy conditions that have led to red flag warnings for nearly the entire tri-state area.

It was not immediately clear what sparked Friday evening's fire, which broke out near Flatbush Avenue at the popular Brooklyn park. There were no reports of any injuries.

This is now a 2-alarm fire. The FDNY is utilizing drone technology to identify hot spots and specialized brush fire units. pic.twitter.com/jClADJdBg8 — FDNY (@FDNY) November 9, 2024

The fire department said it was using drone technology to identify hot spots to douse, to ensure the fire did not spread further. Wildfire danger can be amplified by low humidity and gusty winds, both of which were present on Friday.

New York City Emergency Management said in a tweet that smoke and traffic delays could be expected in the area, and encouraged those who live nearby to close their windows in order to keep smoke out of their homes.

Further information about the blaze was not immediately available.

Nearly a half-dozen wildfires are burning in New Jersey and red flag warnings cover the tri-state area, from the Garden State to New York City to Fairfield County, Connecticut, Friday, a day after the U.S. Drought Monitor released ever-worsening news. The tri-state area is withering in a prolonged and increasingly extreme drought situation.

As a result of the lower water levels, NYC’s Department of Environmental Protection issued a drought watch, urging city agencies to reduce water usage. The watch also encourages residents to do their part to cut the amount of water they use, suggesting actions like shorter showers.

Until we get meaningful rain and reduce our near-eight inch seasonal rain deficit, the fire risk will only get worse.