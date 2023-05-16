NYC Rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow Arrested in Brooklyn Gang Bust

Two well-known New York City rappers could be looking at serious prison time after they were arrested in an NYPD bust targeting gang members who prosecutors said shot at rivals in broad daylight — then bragged about it on social media.

Brooklyn rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, who police said are members of the Crips gang, allegedly helped carry out violence against rival gangs in Flatbush in Crown Heights. They were among 32 people charged Tuesday in a 140-count indictment, as the district attorney's office said the gang is linked to 12 shootings and a murder that was caught on camera.

"They’re dangerous people, and it’s a small number of them. They’re repeated recidivists," said NYC Mayor Eric Adams. "We are not going to surrender our streets to violence.”

Police said the group had reach from Brooklyn to Manhattan to New Jersey, with members ordering, orchestrating and wreaking havoc across the area.

"These are no small time rappers. Sleepy Hollow on one song, upwards of 125 million YouTube views. Sheff G upwards of 42 million YouTube views. That’s one song alone," said NYPD Deputy Chief Jason Savino.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said that Sheff G used some of the money he earned from his songs to "help facilitate further gang activity," including encouraging gang members to participate in violent crimes.

One of those violent acts includes a mass shooting in Brooklyn in which one person was killed and five others were injured. The suspects allegedly pulled up in a car and started firing at members of a rival gang, sending people running down the street, away from the gunfire.

DA Gonzalez said Sheff G ordered the hit — and then as a reward ordered up a fancy dinner at a Manhattan steak house.

"Sheff G takes the shooters from this incident and some other gang members for a very lavish steak dinner where they celebrate the score against their rivals," Gonzalez said.

Police said different gangs joined forces to take on other gangs, leaving several people injured, including innocent New Yorkers caught in the cross fire.

"No longer will these 32 individuals shoot their guns in the streets of New York City and we as a city are safer for that," said NYPD Chief James Essig.

Tuesday's press conference announcing the arrests focused more on Sheff G, who is facing up to 25 years in prison, according to Gonzalez. But officials made it clear they were not targeting the musicians due to their music.

"This is not an indictment of rap music. In fact, this investigation did not rely on a single lyric to prove any of the alleged crimes," said Gonzalez. "But it is an indictment of how when someone does well for themselves and could do real good in our community, they use their fame and money to further gang violence."

Investigators are looking for seven other people said to be involved, as the DA searches for motive for the shootings.

"Why would someone of his stature continue to engage in this kind of violence?" asked Gonzalez. "Instead of using his fame and his fortune for the betterment of himself and his family and those close to him, we allege that he used the fame and fortune to elevate gang violence in Brooklyn."