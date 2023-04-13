NYC Man Charged in ‘Spectacularly Brutal' Death of Dog By Slamming Its Head on Table: DA

A Bronx man was indicted on animal cruelty charges after allegedly killing a small dog by slamming its head against a table during an argument with his ex-girlfriend, the district attorney's office announced.

Victor Castillo, of Kingsbridge Heights, was arraigned Thursday on an indictment charging the 32-year-old with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony charge.

"This was a spectacularly brutal act of animal abuse. The defendant is being held accountable for allegedly causing multiple fractures to the little dog’s head, killing him instantly," said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark.

According to the investigation, Castillo and his ex got into an argument on Feb. 9 in her apartment on Arthur Avenue. At some point during the exchange, he picked up her 9.5-pound Pomeranian named Ken-Shin by the neck and slammed the tiny dog's head onto a wooden coffee table, the DA's office said.

Blood splattered around the room, and the 7-year-old pup was killed instantly, the investigation found. An examination by the ASPCA after the dog's death revealed several skull fractures and cuts to Ken-Shin's brain, which caused its death.

Attorney information for Castillo was not immediately available. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 4.