Security Camera Video Appears to Show NYC Man Kick, Hit Small Dog in Elevator

A Bronx man is facing animal abuse charges after he was seen in shocking security camera footage repeatedly kicking a small dog inside his building's elevator — but his boyfriend, who owns the dog, says there's more to the story.

The video shared on social media has been viewed thousands of times, though that doesn't mean it's not difficult to watch, especially for Nashan Brown. His dogs were the ones seen in the video being kicked by his partner.

"I’m the victim of the situation, I was at work, I didn’t know what was going on, I walked into this," he told NBC New York in an exclusive interview.

Brown is still trying to wrap his head around what happened and why, as well as why his dogs have been taken by investigators.

"Do I understand why people are upset? Yes. Do it look like it was excessive? Yes. Is he that type of individual? He’s really not," Brown said.

The Riverdale resident said he was at work while his boyfriend was dog-sitting, and one got loose on a walk. There was a mad scramble to save the dog as a neighbor started yelling, and then the boyfriend stepped into the elevator with the dogs.

"Do I feel like he meant any of that? No. Do I feel like he’s sorry and he’s hurting right now? Yes," said Brown. "I was crying yesterday. He asked me, 'I’ll just leave out your life. If you don’t want me here, just say that' ... He’s really, really remorseful and that’s what social media don’t see."

Despite his apparent remorse, the NYPD still sees it as a crime. The boyfriend has been arrested and is facing charges, while Brown now has his own legal drama. He said that investigators came with a warrant on Monday and took all three dogs.

"I wasn't the individual that you said abused the dogs, you gave me my dogs back and then you come back three days later and take my dogs," he said.

Brown also claims he's is being unfairly judged and his privacy has been violated after someone leaked the video to social media along with his address.

"I have no dogs, I have no privacy. I’m getting no respect. I’m getting no help from anyone," said Brown.