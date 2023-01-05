NYC Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Bat Attack of 19-Year-Old Female Cousin: DA

What to Know A 21-year-old man was arraigned on charges of attempted murder, among other crimes, for allegedly attacking his roommate and cousin with a bat and then stabbing her in their Queens residence on Monday, according to the district attorney's office.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday that Edward Huerta was arraigned on charges attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first and second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

If convicted, Huerta faces up to 25 years in prison.

A 21-year-old man was arraigned on charges of attempted murder, among other crimes, for allegedly attacking his roommate and cousin with a bat and then stabbing her in their Queens residence on Monday, according to the district attorney's office.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday that Edward Huerta was arraigned on charges attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first and second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

If convicted, Huerta faces up to 25 years in prison.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Attorney information for Huerta was not immediately known.

Huerta's 19-year-old female cousin suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on her brain, among other injuries, after Huerta allegedly assaulted her with a baseball bat and knife Monday evening.

According to the charges, on Monday, at about 6 p.m., Huerta was with a female cousin inside the apartment where both reside near the intersection of 108th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in the Corona section of Queens.

The district attorney said that witnesses reportedly heard the young woman screaming. Huerta allegedly barricaded her inside the apartment and attacked her, hitting her multiple times with a baseball bat. He also allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the face, chest and arms.

Other family members attempted to enter the apartment, as Huerta fled jumping from a window.

Police eventually cornered Huerta near the residence. He allegedly said, "I wanted to die with her, I wanted to commit suicide with her.”

The young woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries, including lacerations to the face, a skull fracture, bleeding on her brain and other trauma wounds. Huerta was also taken to a local hospital.

"At the center of domestic violence prosecutions is the brutality and intimidation batterers use to impose their will on their victims," Katz said. "We will hold accountable the person who is allegedly responsible for this savage assault that has left a young woman fighting for her life.”