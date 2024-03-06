Woman arrested for armed $50,000 robbery at NYC Gucci store in broad daylight: NYPD

What to Know A woman was arrested for her role in an armed robbery at a Gucci store in New York City in which she and the others two robbers made off with $50,000 in merchandise, according to police.

A woman was arrested for her role in an armed robbery at a Gucci store in New York City in which she and the others two robbers made off with $50,000 in merchandise, according to police.

Keirina Boykin was with two other men when they struck the luxury store in Meatpacking District around noon on Feb. 18, according to police. The 24-year-old Boykin was outside the store on West 14th Street holding a gun while the two men went inside and held up the store in broad daylight.

Surveillance video shows the sequence of events as two masked suspects entered the store with one of them brandishing a gun as they told people inside the store to get down on the floor. The pair of robbers can be seen on video leaving with luxury bags, sunglasses and other items they got their hands on — including luggage.

Police said the robbers got away in a black Honda CRV heading toward New Jersey through the Lincoln Tunnel. Detectives had looking into the possibility the crew may be behind similar robberies in other states, which is what may have led them to Boykin, who was arrested in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Investigators tracked the vehicle down to Maryland, where officers stopped the car. Two people, Boykin and another man, were taken into custody.

She had also been wanted after allegedly attacking a pregnant woman in the D.C. area in January, and for her role in an armed robbery of a liquor store in which a clerk was hit over the head with a bottle.

Charges against Boykin were not immediately clear, nor was attorney information for her.