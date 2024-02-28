Crime and Courts

Rockland County

NY man shot victim at home, put body in car and set it on fire off Palisades Parkway: DA

By Tom Shea

Rockland County District Attorney

A New York man is facing charges after shooting another man to death at his suburban home, then putting the victim in his car and setting it on fire just off the Palisades Parkway, according to the district attorney.

The suspect, 36-year-old Robert Rodriguez, was at his home in the Rockland County town of Haverstraw when he allegedly shot and killed Ronald Mann during the evening of Feb. 15, 2021. After carrying out the shooting, Rodriguez drove Mann's car, with the dead victim inside, to Exit 16 on the busy parkway in the town of Stony Point, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh said.

He then parked the car in a snowbank off the side of the road in the early morning hours of Feb. 16, doused the vehicle in gasoline and set the car on fire, with Mann's body still inside, according to Walsh. Rodriguez then took off on foot.

After an extensive New York State Police investigation, Rodriguez was arrested on Feb. 9, 2024 and was arraigned Tuesday on charges including murder, arson, evidence tampering, concealing a human corpse and weapon possession.

Attorney information for Rodriguez was not immediately clear.

