NJ Man Killed After Being Run Over Multiple Times in Parking Lot Following Argument: Cops

A 36-year-old man was killed in New Jersey after being run over multiple times following an altercation in a parking lot, police said.

Old Bridge police responded to a parking lot on Perrine Road on Tuesday shortly after 5 p.m. following a report of some sort of altercation that ended with an individual getting into his vehicle and running over another man multiple times before fleeing.

The man who was run over, identified by police as Jason Freeman of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area to call Det. Michael Cronin of the Old Bridge Police Department at (732) 721-5600 or Det. Christopher Pennisi of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-4060.