Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New Jersey

NJ Man Charged With Murder in 89-Year-Old Grandmother's Death

The elderly woman was found in a chair at her Carteret home by emergency responders, but authorities have not disclosed more info on the attack or what may have spurred it

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A man has been charged with murder in the death of his 89-year-old grandmother, whose body was found in her central New Jersey home this summer.

Shawn Gonzalez, 39, of Carteret, remains jailed pending a detention hearing, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. It wasn’t known Wednesday if he’s retained an attorney.

Gonzalez is charged in the Aug. 27 death of Dolores Babij, whose body was found in a chair at her Carteret home by emergency responders after someone called 911. Authorities said Gonzalez had fatally assaulted Babij earlier that day, but have not provided further details or said what spurred the attack.

News

COVID-19 15 hours ago

NYC Rolls Out Harshest Quarantine Efforts Yet Amid Twin Threats; NJ ICU Stats Hit 7-Month High

East Village 2 hours ago

Christmas Unites East Village Community After Fire Gutted Historic Church

A cause of death for Babij has not been disclosed.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us