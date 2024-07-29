LI man who fired dozens of shots from basement, striking nearby homes, pleads guilty

What to Know The Long Island man who was arrested last year after allegedly firing multiple rounds of his semi-automatic rifle from his basement apartment, hitting neighboring homes, pleaded guilty to drug and weapon charges, the Nassau County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

The Long Island man who was arrested last year after allegedly firing multiple rounds of his semi-automatic rifle from his basement apartment, hitting neighboring homes, pleaded guilty to drug and weapon charges, the Nassau County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Steven Frigand, 58, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

The charges stem from an incident that took place Aug. 20, 2023. On that Sunday morning, Frigand fired dozens of shots from his basement apartment on Sussex Avenue in Massapequa into neighboring residences -- hitting the back wall of a nearby home and the living room of another house. Another bullet flew into the bedroom of a sleeping child.

Officers were called to the scene, and Frigand initially refused to leave his home, police said. He did eventually surrendered.

No injuries were reported. Although a motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, when police entered the home, they said they found a cache of weapons and drugs:

18 weapons, including six assault rifles, seven additional rifles, four shotguns and a revolver

40 high-capacity magazines

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition

Multiple shell casings, bullets, and bullet fragments

More than 27 ounces of cocaine and drug paraphernalia

“In a quiet residential neighborhood, without a thought to the terror and danger his actions would create, Steven Frigand unleashed a hail of gunfire from his basement apartment striking several homes,” Donnelly said in a statement. “The defendant’s thoughtless and cavalier behavior put a child in harm’s way, when a bullet tore through the young boy’s bedroom as he slept.”

Frigand is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison on Sept. 25.