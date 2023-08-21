Man fired semi-automatic rifle from Long Island basement, shots hit nearby homes: Cops

A Long Island man was arrested after allegedly firing multiple rounds of his semi-automatic rifle from his basement apartment, hitting neighboring homes.

Nassau County police said that Steven Frigand was arrested after he shot a number of times from his apartment on Sussex Avenue in Massapequa, toward the direction of some neighbors early Sunday morning.

Bullets fired by the 57-year-old hit the back outside wall of one nearby home, and others flew into the living room of another house, according to police — with a woman nearby. Another allegedly entered the bedroom of a sleeping child.

Officers were called to the scene, and Frigand initially refused to leave his home, police said. He did eventually surrender and was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, as well as three counts of weapon possession.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shots Frigand allegedly fired. A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, but when police entered the home, they said they found 17 guns, 39 ammo feeding devices, two pounds of cocaine, ketamine, scales and plastic bags — all material consistent with dealing drugs, according to officials.

Men who were seen removing furniture from the basement home refused to comment on Monday.

An investigation is ongoing.