MTA employee on subway doused with ‘foreign substance' in the Bronx, police say

This incident follows a string of violent attacks that have taken place in the city's subway system

By Romney Smith

  • An MTA conductor was doused with a "foreign substance" on a train in the Bronx, police said, in what is the latest violent attack that has taken place in the city's subway system.
  • The incident occurred on a southbound 4 train Monday shortly before 7:15 p.m. when an unruly passenger threw the unknown substance at the 48-year-old conductor at the 167th Street Station.
  • The conductor is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

An MTA conductor was doused with a "foreign substance" on a train in the Bronx, police said, in what is the latest violent attack that has taken place in the city's subway system.

The incident occurred on a southbound 4 train Monday shortly before 7:15 p.m. when an unruly passenger threw the unknown substance at the 48-year-old conductor at the 167th Street Station, police said.

Once the train stopped at the E 149th Street Grand Concourse Station, the worker was evaluated by EMS. Eventually the employee had to be taken to a hospital after becoming disoriented, according to police. The passengers had to disembark following the ordeal.

The conductor is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

This incident comes less than a week after another MTA employee was attacked on a subway platform in Lower Manhattan. These two incidents follow a long list of broader violent attacks in the transit system, including a man attacked with a metal pipe at the Queens Borough Plaza Station, a tourist slashed in the neck, a subway cellist attacked by a random woman with a glass bottle, and a 71-year-old who was pushed and had his cell phone stolen.

NYPD statistics show that 64 felony assaults have been reported in the subway system so far this year. This is up 10.3% from the same time period last year which saw a total of 58 of these crimes take place.

Police continue to search for suspects in a number of these incidents.

