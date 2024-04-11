Mom arrested months after twin 5-year-olds found dead inside Bronx apartment: DA

A mother was arrested in connection with the deaths of her twin 5-year-olds who were found dead inside their Bronx home in December — just days after the children had been sent home from school for being sick.

Gloria Asamoah was arrested Thursday, according to the Bronx district attorney's office, on murder and manslaughter charges. The 42-year-old Asamoah is set to be arraigned Friday.

The two children -- a boy and a girl -- were discovered around 11 a.m. on Dec. 18 in a home on East 175th Street between Monroe and Topping avenues in the Morris Heights neighborhood, FDNY and NYPD officials said.

First responders rushed to the residence when the twins' mother called 911 after finding them unresponsive, NYPD Assistant Chief Ben Gurley said previously. The twins were pronounced dead at the scene.

Much remains unclear about what happened to the children, but investigators said the kids had been sick for several days and had been sent home from school the week before they were found dead. The pair stayed home from school the day they were found dead.

What they were sick with and the extent of their symptoms was not clear.

The NYPD previously said there had been no signs of foul play or apparent injuries on the children's bodies. There was no history of domestic violence from anyone in the home. Members from the FDNY also tested the air and found no signs of carbon monoxide.

The father, who was not home when the children were found, was questioned by police after rushing home from work that day. Their mother had been hospitalized for shock and emotional trauma.

Attorney information for Asamoah was not immediately clear.