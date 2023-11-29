Man who barricaded himself in Long Island home charged with rape, assault of teen: Police

A man who barricaded himself inside a Long Island home was accused of raping and assaulting a teen girl before the standoff with police that forced the neighborhood and nearby schools into hours-long lockdowns.

Andreas Omar was charged early Wednesday with a slew of offenses, including criminal sex act, unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, and more, according to Nassau County police. He also faces multiple criminal contempt charges for a previous unrelated incident.

The charges came after a joint investigation revealed he had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl, police said.

Omar was arraigned Wednesday afternoon from his bed at Nassau University Medical Center as he was being treated for an undisclosed ailment, according to the Nassau County district attorney's office.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police were called to a home in Woodbury just after 9 a.m. Tuesday and found a teen girl in trouble. She was "completely naked, came running from the back of a house, chased by another male,” said Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

The commissioner said the girl pointed out Omar to police before he ran into the house on Roseanne Drive. Shortly after, the suburban home was surrounded by police units, including heavily armed SWAT units, police said. The standoff lasted for more than seven hours.

It was not believed that Omar, 25, had any weapons on him at the time, and investigators said he had been a squatter at a home in foreclosure.

Police said the girl had been assaulted, suffering cuts and bruises to her arms. The police commissioner said it appeared the teen had come in contact with the man prior to Tuesday, but would not elaborate on the nature of their relationship.

The standoff ended when police brought Omar into custody. A neighbor and Commissioner Ryder said there had been several calls to the house for domestic incidents in the past, but the girl had not been involved previously.