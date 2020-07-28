Man Sought in NJ Teenage Girl's Brutal Slaying Caught in Pennsylvania

Crime and Courts

  • A man wanted in the death of a 17-year-old girl gunned down on a northern New Jersey street earlier this month was captured early Tuesday in Pennsylvania, authorities said.
  • Jahquell Carter, 24, was arrested around 7 a.m. in Plymouth, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.
  • Carter is charged with murder as an accomplice, conspiracy and weapons counts in the July 6 shooting of Tyeah Garner. The Jersey City teen was found wounded by city police who were responding to reports of shots fired and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead the following day. A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.

Jahquell Carter, 24, was arrested around 7 a.m. in Plymouth, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities had tracked him to a home in the small town near Wilkes-Barre and, when police arrived, they say he went to the attic and tried to hide in a crawl space, but was soon captured without incident.

Carter will remain in custody in Pennsylvania until he can be extradited back to New Jersey, prosecutors said. It wasn’t clear when that might occur.

Carter is charged with murder as an accomplice, conspiracy and weapons counts in the July 6 shooting of Tyeah Garner. The Jersey City teen was found wounded by city police who were responding to reports of shots fired and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead the following day.

Carter is among three people charged in the case. Heavenley Cherry, 19, of Jersey City, faces counts of murder, murder as an accomplice, conspiracy and weapons offenses, while another 19-year-old woman was charged with hindering a murder investigation.

The two women are both in custody, authorities said, but it wasn’t clear Tuesday if any of the defendants have retained attorneys.

A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.

