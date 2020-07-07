Crime and Courts

Teenage Girl Dies After Being Found Shot in Jersey City

What to Know

  • A teenage girl found shot and wounded in a northern New Jersey city has died from her injuries, authorities said.
  • Jersey City police responding to reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. Monday found Tyeah Garner, 17, with gunshot wounds to her upper body, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
  • Garner was taken to a hospital but died there early Tuesday. A cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, Suarez said.

No other injuries were reported in the incident. No arrests have been made.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

