Man Slashed, Beaten in Early-Morning Assault in NYC Subway Station

Police said video captured a pair of suspects attack a 64-year-old man at a subway turnstile

Police said video captured a pair of suspects attack a 64-year-old man at a subway turnstile.
Police are searching for a pair of men suspected of assaulting a 64-year-old man at a subway station turnstile on Sunday morning.

Station video released by the NYPD over the weekend shows the victim attacked by two masked men wearing hoodies. Police said the man was slashed in the head and punched and kicked by the suspects.

The men also allegedly made off with $150 taken from the man before fleeing the station. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

One day later, a 51-year-old man was stabbed during an argument in a Harlem subway station, police said.

The victim was wounded in the chest and neck and taken to a hospital in stable condition early Monday, according to police.

No arrests have been made in the stabbing, which happened shortly after 6 a.m. at the 125th Street station on the No. 2 and 3 subway lines.

The violence came amid concern about safety in the subways, which resumed round-the-clock service this month after a year of pandemic-related shutdowns during some overnight hours. Ridership throughout the day is averaging about 40% of normal after plummeting to about 10% in mid-April 2020.

Some recent subway crimes have drawn attention, including a series of slashings and assaults on May 14 an attempted mugging that happened Saturday and is being investigated as an anti-Asian hate crime.

