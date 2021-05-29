NYC Police Seek Suspect in Anti-Asian Subway Mugging Attempt

Police were searching on Saturday for a man they say tried to mug a New York City subway passenger in what was being investigated as an anti-Asian hate crime.

Police say the suspect was panhandling when he approached the Asian victim on Wednesday afternoon while a train was approaching a midtown Manhattan station.

They say the suspect asked the victim if he was Chinese and threatened his life before trying to grab his bag and mobile phone. The victim was able to jump off the train at the next stop and wasn't injured.

Police released photos of the suspect shot through the windows of the train.

The case is among the latest in a national spike in anti-Asian crimes.