Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
vaccine mandate

Group Claims Hostess Using Racial Slur Before NYC Restaurant Brawl Over Vax Proof

The restaurant hostess, who is white, seen being attacked in a video shot by an onlooker suggested the vaccination cards were fake, spoke condescendingly to the group, who are Black, and used a racial slur, an attorney for the women said

NBC Universal, Inc.

New details have emerged about a brawl outside a popular New York City restaurant between several out-of-town visitors and an employee over the restaurant's enforcement of the city requirement that guests show proof of vaccination in order to eat indoors.

Attorneys for Carmine's and for three women from Texas who are facing charges in connection with the melee last Thursday told the New York Times that the women had provided documentation of COVID-19 vaccinations but that the altercation escalated after two men who joined the party didn't have proof.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The restaurant hostess, who is white, seen being attacked in a video shot by an onlooker suggested the vaccination cards were fake, spoke condescendingly to the group, who are Black, and used a racial slur, an attorney for the women told the Times.

coronavirus vaccine Sep 17

New Yorkers React After NYC Hostess Was Attacked for Asking Tourists for Vax Proof

vaccine mandates Sep 17

Carmine's Hostess Attacked After Asking Tourists for Vaccination Proof to Dine Inside

The dispute was “mutual combat,” Justin Moore said.

Carolyn Richmond, an attorney representing Carmine's, denied the claim, writing in an email to The Times that “nothing about this incident suggests race was an issue.”

Surveillance footage reviewed by The Times showed the three women being ushered inside the restaurant after showing documentation outside. It showed three men showing up several minutes later but only one showing a vaccination card. The fight broke out shortly after.

According to police, the three women punched the hostess repeatedly and broke her necklace, leaving the 24-year-old bruised and scratched. She was taken to a hospital and later released.

NBC New York's Adam Harding reports.

The women face charges of misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief and are scheduled to appear in court Oct. 5.

New York City’s rule requiring proof of vaccination for indoor restaurant dining, gyms and entertainment venues has been in effect since Aug. 17 but only began being enforced in the past week.

A Black Lives Matter activist told The Times a demonstration was planned outside the restaurant on Monday to protest the treatment of Black patrons.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

vaccine mandateNew York CityCrime and CourtsrestaurantsUpper West Side
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us