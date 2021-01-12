Crime and Courts

Middle Village

FBI Searches Queens Home After Online Posts Allegedly Called for Armed Caravan To Go to D.C.

Some of the alleged postings talked about organizing an armed caravan to head to Washington D.C. following the pro-Trump protests that resulted in the deaths of five people

By Jonathan Dienst and Myles Miller

The FBI searched a Queens home Tuesday evening after online threats were allegedly posted there in the aftermath of last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol, a senior law enforcement official told NBC New York.

The home is located near Elliot Avenue and 76th Street in Middle Village, an FBI spokesperson said. The spokesperson confirmed personnel were at the scene, but declined further comment.

The person believed to have been responsible for making the online threats did not appear to have been at the Capitol during the violent protests, a senior law enforcement source said. Some of the alleged postings talked about organizing an armed caravan to head to Washington D.C. following the protests that resulted in the deaths of five people, two senior law enforcement officials said.

It was not clear if the person who posted the alleged threats had any weapons or if any were located in the home. It was also not clear if the person had any sort of following online.

No charges had been filed, nor had any arrests been made. Investigators with the Joint Terrorism Task Force were at the scene, and their investigation is ongoing.

