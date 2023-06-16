Father and son duo mug teen in violent Staten Island robbery: Police

With Father's Day approaching, many may be looking for a fun activity to do with dad. This isn't it.

Police are looking for a dad and son duo who allegedly beat a teenager in Staten Island during a violent mugging.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Arden Heights neighborhood, as a 17-year-old was walking in the area of Arthur Kill Road and Token Street, police said, and was approached by two males.

One of the individuals punched the victim and held him down, as the other kicked him in the head, according to police. The dastardly duo then repeatedly punched the victim before stealing his cellphone and keys, then took off in a white van with New Jersey license plate XEGV57.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for injuries to his head. He is expected to recover.

Police believe the suspects are believed to be father and son. It was not immediately clear whether they and the victim had previously known each other.

The older suspect was described as around 50 years old with a medium build and bald, while the younger one is believed to be around 17 years old with a slim build and brown hair.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.