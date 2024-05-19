Dominican Republic elections: Where to vote in NY & NJ, what to know about candidates

More than 800,000 residents of the Dominican Republic living abroad can cast a ballot Sunday to help determine who will be running the country for the next four years, including nearly 400,000 living in New York and New Jersey.

Polling sites opened at 7 a.m. throughout the two states for the Caribbean country's national elections, which include presidential and legislative contests. Polling sites in the tri-states will be open until 5 p.m.

Lee el articulo en Español

Current president Luis Abinader has been leading the race, according to most polls. If he tops 50% of the vote, he will win another term without proceeding to a second round of voting. Trailing behind him are Leonel Fernández and Abel Martínez.

Frontrunner Abinader's anti-corruption agenda and push to grow the Dominican Republic's economy has resonated with many of the eight million voters living in the country. Much of his popularity has also been fueled by the government's harsh crackdown on Haitians. The Dominican Republic shares a border with Haiti, where hundreds of thousands of people are fleeing the violence-stricken nation.

Dominicans will also vote in legislative elections. The Dominican Republic now has one elected official who represents all those living in the Dominican diaspora — of which nearly 275,000 live in New York, with another 113,000 living in New Jersey. There could be as many as half a million votes cast by those living outside the DR, so that voting bloc can easily swing the election one way or another.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Many of the eight million eligible voters in the Dominican Republic are still traumatized by an electoral authority decision to suspend the 2020 municipal election due to a technical glitch.

Here's everything you need to know about how and where to go vote in the Dominican Republic elections in the tri-state:

What requirements must I meet to vote from abroad?

You have to be registered in the city where you reside.

How do I find my voting precinct?

To find your voting precinct, you can visit this website and enter your ID number.

What documents do I need to vote?

You will need your identification and electoral card so that the workers at the polls can confirm if you can vote. It does not matter if the ID is expired.

What is the voting process like from abroad?

You enter the premises. You locate your polling station. You stand in line. Upon entering the premises, you hand over your identity and electoral card so that they will give you 2 signed and sealed ballots: one of the ballots is the presidential ballot (P) and the other is the ballot for (DE) deputations abroad. Once you have the ballots, you go to the voting booth and mark the candidate of your preference with an X (cross) , - (line) or + (cross) . Then you fold the ballots in four with the seal and signature facing outwards and deposit them in the corresponding ballot boxes. The presidential ballot in the ballot box with the letter P and the ballot of the delegations abroad in the ballot box with the letters DE. At the end you sign, leave your mark and they return your ID to leave the premises.

What type of ballots do I receive when I go to vote?

Voters receive two ballots: the presidential ballot (P) for presidential and the ballot for (OF) deputations abroad.

It is essential to ensure that the ballots are signed and sealed and have no marks so that the vote is valid. Then mark the party or candidate of your preference.

Who are the main candidates for the elections?

LUIS RODOLFO ABINADER CORONA

Abinader is the current president of the Dominican Republic. He was elected on July 5, 2020, and is seeking re-election with the "Modern Revolutionary Party" (PRM).

The president is known for his role as a businessman, economist and politician. The president's running mate is Raquel Peña.

The Dominican president is a leader in polls that are frequently published in the country, some of which show him as a favorite to win in the first round. If he tops 50% of the vote, he will win another term without proceeding to a second round of voting.

LEONEL FERNÁNDEZ

Leonel Fernández leads his own party "La Fuerza del Pueblo" (LFP). Fernández was president of the Dominican Republic from 1996 to 2000, and from 2004 to 2012 .

His running mate is Ingrid Soraya Mendoza Peña.

ABEL ATAHUALPA MARTÍNEZ DURÁN

Abel Martínez Durán , the youngest candidate of the top three, is running for the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) and receives support from former President Danilo Medina and his party.

He is also an educator, lawyer and mayor of the city of Santiago de los Caballeros. The running mate is Zoraima Cuello Sanlate.