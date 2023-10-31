Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Cornell University

Cornell student faces federal charge after making violent, antisemitic threats online: Prosecutors

Richard Dai, 21, is a junior at the Ivy League school and accused of saying he would bring an assault rifle to school and shoot Jewish people

By Jonathan Dienst, Tom Winter and NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Cornell University student is in custody Tuesday facing a federal charge for making violent, antisemitic threats against fellow students in online posts, according to prosecutors.

Patrick Dai, 21, a junior at the Ivy League school, was arrested Tuesday on a federal criminal complaint charging him "with posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York said.

The criminal complaint states that Dai called for the deaths of Jewish people and wrote a post that said he was "gonna shoot up 104 west," referring to a dining hall that largely caters to Kosher diets and is next to the campus Jewish center. The posts occurred on the Cornell-specific section of an online messaging site.

In another post, Dai threatened to "stab" and "slit the throat" of any Jewish men he saw on Cornell's campus, sexually assault and throw Jewish women off a cliff, and decapitate Jewish babies, according to the criminal complaint. He also said he would bring an assault rifle to the university and "shoot all you" Jewish people, according to the complaint obtained by NBC News.

The FBI warned this week about the growing risk of hate crimes and violent attacks, particularly from lone-wolf actors, amid a concerning threat environment.

When Dai was interviewed by the FBI earlier today, he admitted to making the posts, according to the criminal complaint.

Attorney information for Dai was not immediately clear. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison

In the complaint, the FBI said investigators were able to trace a post and a series of 6 threatening emails sent by Dai to an IP address registered to him through his ISP, Charter Communications.

Cornell University officials thanked law enforcement for identifying the suspect.

"We remain shocked by and condemn these horrific, antisemitic threats and believe they should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," said Joel Malina, vide president for university relations at Cornell, in a statement. "We know that our campus community will continue to support one another in the days ahead. Cornell Police will maintain its heightened security presence on campus as the university continues to focus on supporting the needs of our students, faculty and staff.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul visited the school on Monday and met with students and leaders on the campus.

"When I met with Cornell students yesterday, I promised them we would do everything possible to find the perpetrator," Hochul said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday. "Public safety is my top priority and I'm committed to combatting hate and bias wherever it rears its ugly head."

Late Tuesday night, Hochul said the violent threats allegedly written by Dai are "outrageous and unacceptable."

Dai is expected to face a federal magistrate Wednesday at court in Syracuse.

Patrick Dai, 21, a junior at Cornell University faces federal charges for antisemitic threats to the school’s Jewish community.

Advocacy groups recently reported a rise in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Cornell UniversityNew YorkFBI
