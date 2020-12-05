Brooklyn Woman, 60, Becomes 4th NYC Victim Struck by Stray Bullet in 6 Weeks

A 60-year-old woman was shot in Brooklyn on Friday -- she's the fourth person shot by a stray bullet in the last six weeks.

Citizen App video shows an ambulance outside the Tilden Houses in Brownsville where the woman had been shot on the street by a bullet police say was intended for someone else.

"First it was two gunshots then we went like this and then the next thing you know several more gunshots," a nearby witness told News 4. The Livonia Avenue street vendors says he immediately took cover, scared he would be hit.

That's when he saw the woman who had been struck.

"All we saw was a lady going this way. She appeared to be hit. She went and sat down on the bench. Then officers came and the ambulance came," he said.

Police say the victim reported she heard the gunshots then felt a pain in her leg. She was rushed to Brookdale Hospital Friday afternoon where she's expected to survive.

"That's not shocking." Deandra Goforth says shooting in the area are nothing new. This, the latest in a string of people hit by stray bullets across the city.

A Staten Island mother died last week after a stray bullet struck her in the head inside a building vestibule.

Two weeks ago, a 70-year-old woman on a bus in Bed-Stuy was grazed in the face and in October a 20-year-old student visiting from Indiana was killed outside his Bushwick Airbnb.

Police did not release further details of the intended target or suspect information. No arrests were made in Friday's shooting or the other three shootings.

The NYPD says that shootings continue to be a huge problem that has "victimized far too many."

For November, there was a +112.5% increase in shootings citywide (115 compared to 51 during the same time period in 2019), according to the latest data, with shootings having risen +95.8% (for a total of 1,412) through the first 11 months of 2020, compared with the same period last year (721).