Boy struck by bullet in Brooklyn building was accidentally shot by teen sister: Police

An 11-year-old Brooklyn boy was injured after his 13-year-old sister accidentally shot him during a school skip day prompted by a solar eclipse, according to police.

The incident occurred on April 8 in the stairwell of a residential building in the Pink Houses complex in Ocean Hill. Authorities reported that the children were off from school to observe the eclipse when the shooting took place.

"The firearm involved was small enough to be concealed in the palm of a hand," Chief Joseph Kenny said. The gun unexpectedly discharged, breaking the boy's arm.

Initially, the victim informed officers that he had been shot by an unknown male wearing a hoodie. However, the investigation later revealed that it was his sister who accidentally discharged the weapon while showing it to him.

The 13-year-old has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, Kenny said.

The boy was taken to Maimonides Hospital and was expected to recover.