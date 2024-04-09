11-year-old shot, man dead in Brooklyn gun violence

An 11-year-old was among three people shot as deadly gunfire erupted in separate Brooklyn communities late Monday, authorities say.

The boy was on Howard Avenue, in front of the Ocean Hill-Brownsville NYCHA house in Crown Heights, around 11 p.m. when he was shot in the forearm, according to police. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

No description of a possible suspect was released by police, and no other details on that case were immediately available.

About three hours earlier, in Brownsville, NYPD officers responded to multiple 911 calls of two people shot near Mother Gaston Boulevard and Sutter Avenue. Cops found a 50-year-old man shot in the chest and a 41-year-old man shot in the shoulder. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the 50-year-old was pronounced dead.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The 41-year-old gunshot victim is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.