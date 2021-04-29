Crime and Courts

Authorities Round Up Gang Members, Violent Crime Suspects in Paterson Bust

Agents from the ATF, DEA and Paterson Police took part in a significant gang and violent crime round up Thursday morning in Paterson.

According to officials, 19 suspects were being sought for a range of crimes.  One source described some of the suspects as “Paterson’s worst of the worst” while another source said some of the suspects were “major drivers of crime” in New Jersey's third largest city.

ATF, DEA and Paterson Police officers were seen searching for gang suspects in Paterson, with a number of the arrests taking place in Paterson’s 4th Ward.

Additional information was not immediately available. The US Attorney’s Office in New Jersey is expected to share additional details at some point Thursday.

