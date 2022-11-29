Attacker Who Unleashed Horrific 125-Punch Beatdown on Woman Gets 17 Years in Prison

A Yonkers man who prosecutors said followed an Asian woman into her building and then unleashed a vicious beating in which he punched her more than 100 times was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for the hate-fueled attack.

Tammel Esco, 42, pleaded guilty in September to committing a violent hate crime in connection to the attack on the 67-year-old victim, during which time he hurled racial epithets at woman as she curled up helpless on the floor, absorbing every stomp and blow delivered.

In accordance with his plea agreement, Esco was sentenced Tuesday to 17 ½ years in state prison, with five years of post-release supervision.

"In 27 years of policing, this was one of the most violent and one of the most heinous crimes I’ve ever witnessed," said Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza of the attack that was caught on camera.

Esco was arrested shortly after the March 11 attack on the woman as she entered the vestibule of her apartment building on Riverdale Avenue that evening. Hard-to-watch surveillance footage previously released by police showed the man land punch upon punch — about 125 of them in total — on the defenseless woman, leaving her bloody on the ground.

"And then in a particularly vile act, he spit on her," said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

The victim, who is Filipino, suffered brain bleeding, multiple facial fractures, bruising and lacerations to her head and face. According to the investigation, the victim simply passed by Esco on her way home and he allegedly yelled a slur at her. She ignored him.

"This is why it’s so heinous. There was no relationship, there was no argument. There was no connection," said Sapienza.

Investigators said that one of the most appalling attacks they have ever seen started with a man calling an Asian woman a racial slur. She ignored him, then he followed her inside a building where he attacked. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

When she moved to unlock the second door to enter the lobby, she was punched in the head from behind and knocked to the floor, then punched dozens of more times by alternating fists. The man then foot-stomps her seven times and spits on her, police say.

A witness had said she called 911 when she saw Esco punching the woman while on top of her — and that witness' interference may be the only reason the victim is still alive.

"I started knocking on the door, and when I did that it caught his attention, and that's when he got off of her," said Yvette Crespo. "He went out that door, went to the corner, put his hands up," and roared, she said.

The victim addressed the court on Tuesday, saying she lost the place she called home for more than 24 years, where she raised her daughters. She said she fears for the safety of her daughters and herself. She added that she has lost her peace of mind, her ability to relax and that she will forever be on edge.

"We appreciate the love and support of the community and the many people who are outraged by this hateful attack. Hate has no place in this society," said the victim's attorney, Jennifer Wu.

Esco lived in the same building as the victim. Police said he has a criminal record and has previously served time for assault.

If you are a victim or a witness to a hate crime or bias incident, call the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office at (914) 995-TIPS.