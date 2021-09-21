Another Teen Pleads Guilty in Botched Robbery that Left Barnard Student Dead

One of the teens arrested in the botched robbery stabbing death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors in 2019 has pleaded guilty.

Luchiano Lewis admitted to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in open court on Tuesday afternoon; his family didn't comment on the case.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

He's the second of three boys arrested in the death of Majors, a freshman from Charlottesville, Virginia. A 14-year-old boy who News 4 is not identifying because he was charged as a juvenile pleaded guilty last year.

The third teen arrested in the case, 16-year-old Rashaun Weaver, has yet to stand trial. Authorities say he's the one who stabbed Majors.

Police say the trio approached Majors in Morningside Park on Dec. 11, 2019, as she headed up a flight of stairs.

Police said that's when the teens jumped Majors. They put her in a chokehold and rifled through her pockets looking for her cellphone and drugs. But the freshman from Charlottesville, Virginia fought back, biting one of them on the finger.

That's when police said she was stabbed multiple times, sending feathers from her puffer jacket floating into the air. The teens ran off after that - and Majors staggered out of the park and asked a security guard for help.

She died later at a hospital. An autopsy concluded that one of the stab wounds "pierced her heart.

Majors' drew national attention and set off a citywide manhunt for her killers. That search turned up Lewis, the other boy and Weaver, who prosecutors say is the one who stabbed the 18-year-old.

Lewis' guilty plea was first reported by the New York Post. The paper reports that he's cooperating in the DA's investigation into Weaver.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors, the NYPD and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said at a rare Saturday news conference.